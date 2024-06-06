Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Primo Water has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primo Water to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
Primo Water Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
