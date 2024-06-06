Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Primo Water has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primo Water to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

