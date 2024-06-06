Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15,575.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.11% of Prologis worth $136,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Prologis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $109.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,158. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.40.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

