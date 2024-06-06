ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lowered its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,118 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up about 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC owned approximately 0.76% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 0.2 %

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,422,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400,341. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $40.75.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

