Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 472,583 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Diageo were worth $70,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DEO traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.75. The company had a trading volume of 719,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average of $143.47. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $131.43 and a 12 month high of $179.78.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

