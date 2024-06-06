Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1,579.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,690 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.61% of Nordson worth $91,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Down 0.8 %

Nordson stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,615. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.91 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.73 and its 200 day moving average is $257.19.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.