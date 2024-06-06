Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 2,035,925 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,213.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.19% of General Motors worth $79,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM remained flat at $45.62 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,167,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,096. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

