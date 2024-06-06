Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 429,288 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1,956.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,288 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $106,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.70. The stock had a trading volume of 760,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average of $238.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

