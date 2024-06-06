Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $116.46 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 296.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,099 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.15% of Equinix worth $116,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $3,333,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 830,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

Equinix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $762.83. 553,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $761.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $805.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

