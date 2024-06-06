Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2,414.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,051 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 146,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 274,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,784. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

