Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3,712.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,209 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $21,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,332. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

