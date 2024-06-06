Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $17.80 Million in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 284,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.57% of CBIZ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,831,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,874,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CBIZ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,039,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 154,498 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in CBIZ by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 715,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CBIZ by 94.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 186,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,275. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

