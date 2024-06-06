Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $17,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

