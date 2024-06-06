Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 1,265,412 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14,035.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265,412 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walmart were worth $200,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,656,725 shares of company stock valued at $559,670,202 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.15. 13,200,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,428,805. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

