Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 416.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.13% of Teleflex worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.29.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.18 and a 200 day moving average of $228.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

