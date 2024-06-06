PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVH. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.19.

PVH Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.97. 489,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after buying an additional 987,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,855,000 after purchasing an additional 115,731 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after buying an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

