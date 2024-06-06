PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

NYSE:PVH traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.61. The company had a trading volume of 88,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,833. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.54. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of PVH by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

