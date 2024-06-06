PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $154.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $149.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

PVH Stock Down 1.9 %

PVH stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.54. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. FMR LLC lifted its position in PVH by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,855,000 after buying an additional 115,731 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,909,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 234.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after acquiring an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

