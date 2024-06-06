PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PVH. Bank of America cut their price target on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $123.74 on Thursday. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

