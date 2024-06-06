Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $3.56 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 6th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $374.26 million and approximately $36.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00004996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.26 or 0.05390559 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00051642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00015085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00017074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,180,925 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.