Quantum (QUA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.08

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and $8.08 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00011870 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,726.37 or 1.00018783 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00012612 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00107206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.