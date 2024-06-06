Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.31

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 219825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Questerre Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$128.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.74 million for the quarter. Questerre Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 71.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Questerre Energy Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corporation, an energy technology and innovation company, acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,320 acres located in Kakwa, Alberta, including 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,040 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

