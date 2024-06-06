RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,632 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,497 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after acquiring an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,564,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,590,000 after acquiring an additional 114,225 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in RB Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,627,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global has a 12 month low of $53.84 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

