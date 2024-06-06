Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Director Douglas James Mceachern Sells 10,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 10,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $14,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of RDI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 44,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $34.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,013 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 8.36% of Reading International worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.