Redcare Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Trading Up 6%

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.
Redcare Pharmacy Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.
About Redcare Pharmacy
Redcare Pharmacy NV operates in online pharmacy business in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription and non-prescription over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care products, and food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
