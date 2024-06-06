Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Boosted by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,005.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $947.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $925.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $1,015.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

