Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 406,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $356,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded up $5.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,011.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,723. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $1,016.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $947.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $925.08. The firm has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.86.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

