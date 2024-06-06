Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,938 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $210,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,045 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 2,293,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,280. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

