Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 713.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,326 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.44% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $47,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

NYSE RGA traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $213.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.86.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

