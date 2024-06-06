Request Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.08 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $150.02 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00011968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,899.54 or 1.00020906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00012426 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00107000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1461346 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,118,222.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.