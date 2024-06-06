Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 6th (ACCO, ADUS, AEP, ALRM, ASB, BBW, CHRW, COF, COLB, FTAI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 6th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $425.00 target price on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $83.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

