Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 3M (NYSE: MMM):

6/6/2024 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

5/13/2024 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.13.

5/1/2024 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

5/1/2024 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/17/2024 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/8/2024 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.31 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

3M stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.42. 1,131,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average of $99.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $203,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in 3M by 6.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 30.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

