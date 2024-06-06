Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Resolute Resources Trading Down 33.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$692,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About Resolute Resources
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Resources
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.