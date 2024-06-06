Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.49% of Restaurant Brands International worth $364,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QSR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.07. 1,913,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,287. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

