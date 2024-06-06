REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

REV Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect REV Group to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. REV Group has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. REV Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

REVG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REV Group

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.