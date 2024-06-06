RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Price Performance

RFIL opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $33.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.00.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

