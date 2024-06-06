RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.80

Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.80 and traded as high as $20.56. RGC Resources shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 6,157 shares.

RGC Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $206.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 62.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Articles

