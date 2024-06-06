Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 5,992,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,212,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.