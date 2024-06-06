Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 5,992,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,212,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive
In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.