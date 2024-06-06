ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Shares of ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 751351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.95 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of C$23.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.034375 earnings per share for the current year.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

