Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.75 and last traded at $57.62. 690,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,238,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,306 shares of company stock worth $908,201 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

