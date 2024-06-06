Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $546.92. 373,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,555. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $447.95 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

