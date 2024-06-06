Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of RPRX opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $251,461,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $119,740,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $44,384,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,130,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

