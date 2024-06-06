Rudius Management LP Purchases 9,200 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Rudius Management LP raised its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Clarivate accounts for approximately 3.3% of Rudius Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rudius Management LP owned 0.19% of Clarivate worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLVT. Exor N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256,346 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 15.7% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 33,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth $150,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 171,326 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,807,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,302 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLVT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 1,392,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,664. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLVT. Barclays cut their price target on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

