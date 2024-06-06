Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.62

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 798523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SAGE. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

