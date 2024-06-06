Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 3.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $246.75 and last traded at $245.75. 4,726,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,533,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.53.

Specifically, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,362,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,924,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 640,870 shares of company stock worth $182,545,398 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.69 and its 200-day moving average is $276.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

