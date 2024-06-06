SALT Market Capitalization Hits $3.07 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 6th. SALT has a market cap of $3.07 million and $13,305.51 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,331.09 or 1.00033681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00012464 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00107987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02495075 USD and is up 15.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $13,190.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

