Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.31

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
Salzgitter Stock Up 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salzgitter AG will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salzgitter Cuts Dividend
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
