Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.31

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Salzgitter Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salzgitter AG will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Cuts Dividend

Salzgitter Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Salzgitter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.