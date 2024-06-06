Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.25 million. Samsara also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

Samsara Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,786,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,468. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,921 shares in the company, valued at $34,292,252.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,676,783 shares of company stock worth $61,519,215 in the last 90 days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

