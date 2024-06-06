Savaria (TSE:SIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.13

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.13 and last traded at C$18.11, with a volume of 9214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

SIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.8296678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 81.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 11,600 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

