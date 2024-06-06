Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,625 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 60,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 116,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

