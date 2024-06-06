Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Increased by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 218,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $36.82.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.